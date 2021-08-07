Louis E. Milarta Jr., 67, of Monroeton, PA passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at his home. Louis was born in Morristown, NJ on April 9, 1954, the son of Louis E. Milarta Sr. and Marguerite Zielke Milarta. He attended the Wyalusing Valley School District and was employed by the Wyalusing Elementary School for a number of years. Louis was later employed by McGures Garage and Gas Station and Hoffman New Yorker in Dushore, PA. Louis enjoyed working on cars, was interested in aviation and in early years took flying lessons.