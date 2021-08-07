D. Michael “Motorhead” Ryan, 66, of Asylum Township, PA passed away Thursday morning, August 5, 2021 at his home. Mike was born in Towanda, PA on September 4, 1954, the son of Dennis Eugene Ryan and Ann Leahy Ryan. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the Class of 1972 and in early years was employed in heavy construction in the Allentown, PA area. Mike was later employed by M.R. Dirt in Wysox as an equipment operator and mechanic until his retirement. He was a social member of Beirne-Webster VFW Post, Towanda, Towanda American Legion and the AM Vets Post of Asylum Township. Mike loved drag racing at the New Media Dragstrip and will be remembered for his dragster “Anticipation”. He also owned and operated a dirt track modified race car which he raced at the at the Moc-A-Tock Speedway at Lake Ariel, PA for a number of years. Mike took pride in helping his stepfather Leon Trowbridge build and race his sprint car. Mike is survived by his companion, Dawn Travis, son, Joseph Ryan of Allentown, PA, stepdaughter, Leslie Mahler and husband, Josh of Athens, granddaughter, Lilie Coulter of Towanda, step-granddaughter, Raven Mahler of Athens, brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Patty Ryan of Towanda, sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Leon “Buck” Woodruff Jr. of Dushore, PA, sisters, Janice Bomboy of Towanda, Jackie Trowbridge Gage of Towanda, nieces, Britt Woodruff and Stacia Lent, nephews, Casey Ryan and wife Katie and Dane Woodruff, and his canine companion, Teddy.