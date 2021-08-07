Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate Advances $1T Infrastructure Bill, but GOP Hits Breaks

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate moved closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package Saturday after lawmakers from both parties came together and voted to clear a key procedural hurdle, but the action soon stalled out as opponents tried to slow the rush to approve one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities.

