Poland to Dissolve Judges' Disciplinary Chamber to Meet EU Demands

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW (Reuters) -Poland will do away with a disciplinary system for judges which the EU's top court has ruled violates EU law, the head of the ruling PiS party said, in a bid to diffuse a row that could result in financial penalties against the country. Poland faces an Aug....

PoliticsUS News and World Report

Polish President Says Changes Needed to Judges' Disciplinary System

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's president said on Friday changes were needed to the country's system for disciplining judges, but did not say what steps he would support that could help Warsaw avoid financial penalties from the European Union. The EU's top court ruled on July 15 that a disciplinary chamber...
Presidential Electiontheclevelandamerican.com

A year after the fraudulent election in Belarus, the European Union has warned that Lukashenko is considering new measures against the dictatorship.

The European Union (EU) warned this Sunday that new measures could be used against Belarus’ dictatorship. Continue to “violate” international normsA year after the “fraudulent” election, Alexander Lukashenko was declared the winner. High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Policy In a statement, Joseph Borel said, “The EU...
PoliticsTimes Daily

Poland's president sees need for law change after EU censure

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said Friday he sees the need for changes to his country's law on disciplining judges, in a significant shift in tone on an issue that has brought a tense and drawn-out spat with European Union authorities. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All...
EuropeChannel 6000

Communist-era judge wanted by Poland dies in Sweden at 91

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Communist-era judge Stefan Michnik, whose extradition Poland had sought over the death sentences he handed down in the early 1950s, has died in Sweden at 91. The news came from an obit that his half-brother, Adam Michnik, the editor-in-chief of Poland’s liberal Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper,...
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Poland’s PM wants accord with EU on law and judiciary

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he wants to reach “some kind of accord” with the European Union amid a standoff over the way Poland’s government has sought to discipline judges and other judicial changes. His comments, following similar remarks from President Andrzej Duda, seem to be...
US News and World Report

Poland Says Belarus Lets Migrants Cross Border in 'Hybrid War' With EU

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland accused Belarus of sending a growing number of migrants over the border in retaliation for Warsaw's decision this week to give refuge to Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian athlete who refused to return home from the Tokyo Olympics. A deputy interior minister, Maciej Wasik, said on Thursday that...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Poland Should Not Stay in EU at All Costs, Says Minister

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland should not remain a member of the European Union at all costs, the justice minister said in an interview published on Friday, as he railed against what he called "blackmail" from the bloc over Poland's judicial reforms. The comments come as tensions between Warsaw and Brussels...
Politicsraleighnews.net

Could Poland Leave EU over Judicial Reform?

Armed with European flags in hand, thousands of protesters have marched across Poland this week in opposition of a law that could allow the government the power to fire and control the judiciary if it disagrees with its court reforms. On Friday, Poland's parliament defied Brussels by voting in favor...
Public HealthVoice of America

Along With COVID-19, EU Faces a More Fundamental Battle

PARIS - Hungary’s growing list of European Union worries includes controversial LGBT legislation and potentially hacking the phones of journalists, rights activists and political opponents. Poland has rebuffed a ruling by the bloc’s highest court, claiming its own constitution has precedence over the EU laws it vowed to follow when...
Politics740thefan.com

Germany rebuffs EU legal move against Germany over ECB ruling

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German government has rejected legal steps brought against it by the European Commission after the country’s top court made a ruling on the European Central Bank’s bond-buying programme that was at odds with a judgement by the EU’s own top court. The Commission action reflects concern...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Hungary's Decree Sets Terms Of New Anti-LGBT Legislation

The Hungarian government's controversial anti-LGBT law, passed in June, will apply near churches as well as schools, according to a new official decree. The NATO member country's so-called Anti-Pedophilia Act was originally aimed at enhancing penalties for child abuse, but amendments have been added banning the 'promotion of homosexuality' or gender reassignment to minors.
WorldInternational Business Times

Ghosts Of Poland's Past Haunt WWII Property Claims Row

For Shoshana Greenberg, a new law making its way through the Polish parliament means abandoning any hope of compensation for the properties taken from her family during World War II. Israel-based Greenberg, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, launched a claim nine years ago on properties owned by her textile...
EuropeMySanAntonio

Why Brexit is still fueling irish border tension

Keeping the land border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland free of any visible checkpoints is a key plank of the Brexit accord between the European Union and U.K. An agreement, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, aimed to do just that. Yet it's roundly drawn criticism and its implementation has been controversial. Unionists claim it undermines their British identity because it treats Northern Ireland differently from the rest of the U.K., while companies have complained it disrupts trade. The dispute has fostered suspicion and fueled a war of words between the U.K. and EU which threatens to undermine the wider trade and cooperation agreement between them. Meanwhile, other outstanding issues remain unresolved.

