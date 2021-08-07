Cancel
Gators defenders enter 2021 with ‘chip on our shoulders’ on heels of UF’s historic 2020 collapse

By Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

UF linebacker Mohamoud Diabate saw what everyone saw, heard what everyone said last season.

The historic struggles of the Gators’ 2020 defense were impossible to ignore and easy to criticize.

But rather than turn off his social media notifications, ignore the headlines and turn down the volume, Diabate ingested all the negativity. He then converted it into fuel.

The promising junior with star potential now enters the 2021 season with a head of steam while hoping to bring his teammates along for the ride.

“If somebody’s saying something negative, I take that and use that as motivation to work and to go and do what I got to get done,” Diabate said. “I feel like all of us got a chip on our shoulder because we were seeing what everybody was saying about our defense, about our coaches, personal, about us. How can you not have a chip?

“So, yeah, we’re remembering all that, and we’re keeping it.”

The Gators opened preseason camp Friday facing questions in all three phases of the game. But the defense’s ability to bounce back tops the list of concerns following a 2020 season when UF went from one of the nation’s top-10 units in 2019 to one of the worst in school history.

“That’s unacceptable; that’s not the Gator standard,” All-SEC cornerback Kaiir Elam said of a defense that ended the season ranked 83rd among 127 teams. “We’re not Gator Standard if we’re not a top-five defense.”

The standard was in obvious jeopardy from the jump.

The Gators yielded eight plays of 30 yards or longer to win a season-opening shootout 51-35 at Ole Miss. UF then allowed 543 yards, including 205 on the ground, during a crushing 41-38 loss two weeks later at Texas A&M.

When the dust settled after the loss, UF had given up 100 points through three games for the first time since 1917.

The ensuing backlash ended up on Diabate’s radar. Looking back, he realizes he also had missed something obvious.

The team’s historically bad defense coincided with a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.

The cancellation of spring practices and lost offseason due to COVID-19 concerns were too much to overcome for a defense replacing sacks leader Jon Greenard, leading tackler David Reese and lockdown cornerback C.J. Henderson.

“I didn’t really realize how big an effect it had until after this spring,” Diabate said.

The loss of repetitions and dearth of development and depth, coupled with the gnawing uncertainty ahead, took a toll on a group of defenders lacking experience and continuity that Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney delivered on offense.

Diabate said he did not truly realize the impact of 15 spring practices until there were none.

“Sitting down and watching film on my own, I was like, ‘OK, we didn’t even have this last year,’” Diabate said. “That really showed me a lot. It had a big negative effect on our play and the whole defense’s ability to learn the scheme.”

Elam, who tied for the SEC lead last season with 13 passes defended, said every team faced a similar situation. Yet he also was quick to acknowledge something was amiss with UF’s defense.

I feel like last year we looked a little out of whack, not communicating like we should, not everyone on the same page,” Elam said.

Redshirt senior end Zachary Carter said the defense was akin to a group of independent contractors once players began trickling back into Gainesville.

“You got to think about it,” the 22-year-old from Tampa said. “You’re gone four months. No spring ball. We show and work out for like a month and a half before the season and go right into camp. Some guys might have that individual mindset because we really haven’t been building that team and working together and training together.

“Guys are thinking, I’m just trying to get through this season and get to the next level, or I’m just trying to get through this season and do what I can do for me.’ ”

Carter said the 2021 Gators, on the other hand, have developed a bond.

“It’s much different. Just being around the guys,” Carter said. “It was tough last year.”

No one had it tougher than coordinator Todd Grantham, who became the scapegoat for his defense and faced endless calls for his job.

Only five college football assistants in 2020 carried a higher price tag than Grantham’s $1.8 million. Rather than cut his losses, head coach Dan Mullen is banking on a bounce-back on ‘D’ behind Grantham’s sophisticated scheme and vast experience, including the past five seasons with Mullen.

Grantham sounded confident Friday following a Thursday night defensive meeting, an unremarkable event in the past until the pandemic hit and forced coaches to limit the size of groups.

“I really do love the attitude of our players and the vision they have for the kind of team we want to be,” the 55-year-old veteran coach said. “We’re looking forward to moving forward.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com .

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
