Youngstown, OH

Lemonade Stands Lead Summer Camp Students to Business Skills

By Josh Medore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – It’s a mainstay of summer in neighborhoods nationwide, but even a lemonade stand can set young people on the road to entrepreneurship. On Friday, groups from two local summer camps – one run by Beatitude House and another by the city of Youngstown’s parks department – set up their stands after learning about running a business from the Youngstown Business Incubator’s Youth Entrepreneurship program.

