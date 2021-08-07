Lemonade Stands Lead Summer Camp Students to Business Skills
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – It’s a mainstay of summer in neighborhoods nationwide, but even a lemonade stand can set young people on the road to entrepreneurship. On Friday, groups from two local summer camps – one run by Beatitude House and another by the city of Youngstown’s parks department – set up their stands after learning about running a business from the Youngstown Business Incubator’s Youth Entrepreneurship program.businessjournaldaily.com
