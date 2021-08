The bulls have pushed the USD/JPY above the 110.35 resistance, where the pair is stabilizing as of this writing. The US dollar is still supported against the rest of the other major currencies, amid strong expectations for the future of monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve, especially after the impressive numbers from the US labor market. Commenting on the performance of the US dollar, Zach Bundle, currency analyst at Goldman Sachs, said: “Federal Deputy Governor Waller told CNBC on Monday that the quantitative easing timeline should be fast enough 'to make sure we are in a position to raise interest rates in 2022 if we have to.'"