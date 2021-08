We're a little over a week away from the debut of The Suicide Squad, and if the early critic reactions and reviews are any indication, the film is about to be something really special. The DC blockbuster offers James Gunn's take on the iconic team of antiheroes and villains — and as bits of the film's marketing have shown, it takes a fair amount of inspiration from John Ostrander's legendary Suicide Squad comic run of the 1980s. Gunn has been vocal about his reverence for Ostrander's run (so much so that the comic writer even briefly cameos in one of the film's scenes) — and in a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, he explained that how that love is reflected onscreen in The Suicide Squad.