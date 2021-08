The home stretch is upon us! With just over 50 games remaining in the regular season (wow, that really puts into perspective just how short the 2020 one was), the playoff hunt has begun to take shape, and the contenders and the pretenders have begun to split off from the rest of the pack. As we begin to fervently scoreboard watch, it’s time that we take a step back, and see how the Yankees’ competition for the Wild Card or, fingers crossed, the American League East division found their way into the playoff hunt.