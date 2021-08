Being a person that likes most any kind of sports watching the events in the Olympics found me in front of a television this last week. I tend to like the more traditional sports because I am more familiar with them. The skateboard and modern-day events that today’s youngsters grew up with are a little more difficult to relate to. The thing that impresses me is that in each of the different sports the level of skill that the athletes display is incredible. It is interesting to look at the range of ages in various sports. Some Olympic gold medal winners are still teenagers while others are in their 30’s and above. No matter the age of Olympic athletes they are all at the top level of their sport.