Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch Guns N’ Roses pay tribute to Biz Markie during New Jersey show

By Will Lavin
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuns N’ Roses paid tribute to the late Biz Markie during a show in New Jersey on Thursday night (August 5). Biz (real name Marcel Theo Hall) died on July 16. While a cause of death was not revealed, the rapper had struggled in recent years with health issues related to his decade-long battle with Type 2 diabetes.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Questlove
Person
Axl Rose
Person
Mike D
Person
Biz Markie
Person
Bootsy Collins
Person
Kerry Washington
Person
Missy Elliott
Person
Juicy J
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watch Guns N Roses#Guns N#Red Hot Chili Peppers#Beastie Boys#Ll Cool J Ll#Instagram#Silkworms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesUS News and World Report

Funeral Service for Rapper Biz Markie Held in New York

(Reuters) - A funeral for rapper Biz Markie was held on Monday after the hip-hop personality known for his 1989 hit "Just a Friend" died in July. Fans gathered outside the Patchogue Theatre on Long Island in New York during the service for the pioneering beatboxer whose birth name was Marcel Theo Hall. He was born in Harlem and raised in Patchogue.
MusicThe Guardian

Biz Markie obituary

Biz Markie, who has died aged 57 after suffering from diabetes, earned himself the nickname of “Clown Prince of Rap” for the way he preferred humour and tunefulness to the guns and gangs scattered through the lyrics of more menacing, gangsta-style rappers. He was a fan of the comedians Benny Hill and Richard Pryor, and admitted that “I’d rather have a smile than to be serious.” His biggest hit, Just a Friend (1989), was a rueful tale of his efforts to persuade a girl that “you’ve got what I need!”, only to find his progress blocked by another guy she claimed was “just a friend”.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Biz Markie's Wife Posted a Touching Tribute to Her Late Husband

Music fans everywhere mourn the loss of legendary musician Biz Markie after his death on July 16, 2021. Following his passing, many have been curious about his wife, Tara Davis, who reportedly held his hand in the hospital as he passed away. Biz and Tara had been married for 16 years, but do they have any kids? And how did they meet? Read on for details about their relationship.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GUNS N' ROSES Performs 'New' Song 'Absurd' At Boston's Fenway Park (Video)

GUNS N' ROSES performed a reworked version of the song "Silkworms" during its concert Tuesday night (August 3) at Boston's Fenway Park. "Some of you might have heard this under another name, but this is really kind of absurd to try this," singer Axl Rose said while introducing the track. "Wasn't that funny? And they don't even know the joke yet. Okay, this is called 'Absurd'."
MusicMetalSucks

Guns N’ Roses Release Studio Version of New Song “Absurd”

Guns N’ Roses have released a studio recording of a new(ish) song, “Absurd.” You can listen below. The song originated as a track called “Silkworms,” written by keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Chris Pitman, during sessions for Chinese Democracy. The group played it live a handful of times in 2001, and studio bootlegs of various iterations have leaked over the years.
MusicPosted by
CNN

Guns N' Roses release their first new song in 13 years

(CNN) — Guns N' Roses fans are finally getting treated to new music after 13 years. The legendary rockers released their new song "Absurd" this week, writing in a tweet early Friday morning, "New. Fn. Song." The tweet included a video of what appears to be a computer-generated Medusa with a snippet of the song.
East Rutherford, NJloudersound.com

Guns N' Roses release new single ABSUЯD

Guns N' Roses have released a new studio recording, ABSUЯD. The release comes days after they performed the song - originally a Chinese Democracy outtake called Silkworms - at their show at Boston's Fenway Park, the second date of their We're F'N Back! tour. The band also performed ABSUЯD at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, last night.
MusicNME

Guns N’ Roses release explosive new track ‘Absurd’

Guns N’ Roses have shared the full studio version of ‘Absurd’, after debuting the track at a live show earlier this week. The newly released effort was previously known as ‘Silkworms’ and written in 2001 during sessions for the band’s sixth album ‘Chinese Democracy’, which arrived in 2008 after a string of notorious delays.
Musicthebrag.com

Listen to the technically new Guns N’ Roses song, ‘Absurd’

Guns N’ Roses have officially released a new song, titled ‘Absurd’, just days after the band debuted the song during a Boston concert. The hard rock legends performed ‘Absurd’ live for the first time three days ago at the city’s Fenway Park. But it’s both a new song and not really a new song. It’s actually a reworking of a previous track, the unreleased Silkworms, which was written during the sessions for Chinese Democracy back in 2001.
MusicSpin

Vinyl Saved My Life: A Tribute to Biz Markie

I envisioned an overcrowded Chinatown, and those glazed shiny ducks rotating around in the display windows of the restaurants. I remember feeling mournful for the ducks; their skin dripping with grease and crackling, the flames scorching their meat to the bone like a sacrifice for all to see. I would stop mid-stride against the determined shoppers and think, “that’s really fucking disgusting.” But today, I’m totally convinced those ducks had it way better than I did. For on this day I would find myself on a bus without working air conditioning—stuffed in the middle bunk of twelve sleeping compartments. Even though I had survived New York City summers, where the heat rising off the pavement would distort buildings and create optical illusions that made the buildings do sexy belly dances. This was a different type of heat, this was southern Virginia heat. The leaves on the trees were afraid to move for fear of angering the branches. Everything stood at attention like cheap Woolworth mannequins. As the tour bus pulled in front of the hotel, the driver immediately knew that the height of the bus would not fit under the awning in the front entrance. He swung the bus around the back of the parking lot like he was driving a Volkswagen Jetta, and took up about ten parking spaces as he had no other choice but to park horizontally against the designated lines that had faded from the sun’s oppression.

Comments / 0

Community Policy