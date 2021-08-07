Watch Guns N’ Roses pay tribute to Biz Markie during New Jersey show

I envisioned an overcrowded Chinatown, and those glazed shiny ducks rotating around in the display windows of the restaurants. I remember feeling mournful for the ducks; their skin dripping with grease and crackling, the flames scorching their meat to the bone like a sacrifice for all to see. I would stop mid-stride against the determined shoppers and think, “that’s really fucking disgusting.” But today, I’m totally convinced those ducks had it way better than I did. For on this day I would find myself on a bus without working air conditioning—stuffed in the middle bunk of twelve sleeping compartments. Even though I had survived New York City summers, where the heat rising off the pavement would distort buildings and create optical illusions that made the buildings do sexy belly dances. This was a different type of heat, this was southern Virginia heat. The leaves on the trees were afraid to move for fear of angering the branches. Everything stood at attention like cheap Woolworth mannequins. As the tour bus pulled in front of the hotel, the driver immediately knew that the height of the bus would not fit under the awning in the front entrance. He swung the bus around the back of the parking lot like he was driving a Volkswagen Jetta, and took up about ten parking spaces as he had no other choice but to park horizontally against the designated lines that had faded from the sun’s oppression.