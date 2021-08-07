6 Things Rich Retirees Know That You Don’t

The American Rescue Plan, which included a third stimulus check, was approved back in March, and with each passing month, it seems less and less likely that there will be fourth stimulus check. However, just because the federal government might not be distributing any more direct payments, doesn't mean you won't get one. That's because as part of the American Rescue Plan, states were allotted over $200 billion to use towards economic recovery from the pandemic. Some states have decided to give out some of that money in their own stimulus checks. So can you expect more financial assistance? According to Yahoo Finance, these are the states offering stimuluses, and who will be getting one: