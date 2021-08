It should come as no surprise that Simone Biles‘ net worth is massive, especially now that she’s making her return to the Olympics. But how much is she making, exactly?. As of 2021, Biles has a whopping five Olympic medals—including four gold medals and one not-too-shabby bronze medal—and dozens of worldwide titles under her belt. Needless to say, Biles isn’t putting in all the work to be the G.O.A.T. for free! As the most decorated gymnast in the world, Biles earns a generous salary from her time representing the U.S.A. in the Olympic games, along with endorsement and sponsorship deals.