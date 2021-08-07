Resorters: Gruidl, Golden square off for the gold in Grand Masters

Last week, I wrote about drinking while on the golf course. This week many games do not have to do with drinking. I have played some of them. At one time I would go on a golf trip to Jekyll Island, Georgia. There would be 48 guys and I am not afraid to say there were so much cash-changing hands. Some golfers will not play golf unless there is cash involved. I am not one of those since the game is hard as it is. But adding the pressure of cash makes it worse. Here are three games that do not involve cash and are fun to play on the golf course.