Resorters: Gruidl, Golden square off for the gold in Grand Masters

By Eric Morken
Echo Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Gruidl has certainly lived up to his billing as the top seed in the Grand Master Division this week. Now he’ll try to do it one more round for a title. Gruidl, a two-time Men’s Division champion, took down another multiple-time Resorters winner in George Cliff on Friday morning. Sixth-seeded Mike Golden won a battle against seventh-seeded Tom Schoenrock to earn the right to face Gruidl on Saturday.

