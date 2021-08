We all try to maintain a balanced diet and keep things healthy. However, every now and then we'll indulge in a bacon cheeseburger or an order of nachos. It's indulgent and delicious, no doubt. Yet afterwards, you feel rundown or low energy. Your unhealthy habits can have the same effect. There's a whole lot of other bad choices we're making, and, over time, they are possibly doing a lot more damage than an occasional cheeseburger. Read on for 7 habits worse than fast food—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.