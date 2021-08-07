Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Resorters: Will Hacker looks to make good on second chance, Graham Odland standing in his way

By Eric Morken
Echo Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Hacker fell just shy of a Junior 10-12 Division Resorters championship in 2020. He will get a shot at redemption on Saturday morning. Hacker, the division’s top seed this year after shooting a 38 in qualifying, won another close contest on Friday after fending off a challenge from 12th-seeded Ellie Sticha in a 2-up final. Waiting for him in the finals will be Graham Odland after the sixth seed won a close match against second-seeded Jaxn Hacker on Friday.

www.echopress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Division Resorters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
360 Magazine

Sha’Carri Richardson Faces Olympics Suspension

American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, has been suspended from the Olympics for one month. Sha’Carri Richardson has recently been drug tested and found positive for marijuana usage. As such, she faces a one month suspension from the Olympics- threatening the sensational sprinter’s involvement in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Her suspension is set to begin June 28th, 2021.
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
247Sports

Jalen Duren sets date to make his decision, where things stand

Jalen Duren, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022, class announced on Monday night that he will be making his college decision on Friday, August 6th, at the Team Final Headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. Coverage for his commitment will begin at 6:00 PM ET and run through 7:30 PM...
Athens, TNCleveland Daily Banner

Bears look good in 5-way scrimmage

ATHENS — Although it had to be moved 30 miles up the road, the annual Bradley five-way football scrimmage was a success Friday evening. "I'm pleased. We got a good effort and we played physical in our first chances to hit somebody else," declared veteran Bear head coach Damon Floyd after the game-style sessions at McMinn County High School.
NBAspectrumnews1.com

With NBA Draft coming, CSUN star TJ Starks looks for his chance

CHATSWORTH, Calif. — Sometimes you just have to leap into your dreams. When it comes to getting to the NBA, TJ Starks knows it comes with a grind. TJ Starks is an NBA prospect hoping a team gives him an opportunity. Starks played at CSUN last season. He was the...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

Alice Powell has been W Series' standout driver so far in 2021, with grand slams in two of the three races putting her at the top of the drivers' standings heading into this weekend's fourth round in Hungary. But the 28-year-old says she probably wouldn't be racing without the lifeline the series threw her, having not competed a full season in four years before returning to single-seaters for the inaugural 2019 season.
BaseballMidland Daily News

Second chance: Berryhill's Sanders making most of opportunity

For Nolan Sanders, Berryhill Post 165's current run through the American Legion Baseball postseason is more than just a fun time. It's also a much-appreciated chance at redemption. Sanders, who will be entering his senior year at Dow High in the fall, had to sit out much of the Chargers'...
NBAsportswar.com

Looks like Graham is the back up plan....

Lavine talking about respect in his next Contract from Bulls from Tokyo -- jdubforwahoowa 08/03/2021 09:09AM. Ugh, not a fan of that move. Lonzo was not the missing piece ** -- WahooMatt05 08/02/2021 8:15PM. The Bulls went all in when they traded for Vusevic. They had no choice. -- Blah...
MLBmasnsports.com

Ryan McKenna looks to make the most of his MLB opportunity

For 24-year-old outfielder Ryan McKenna, it has been a season spent riding the Norfolk-Baltimore shuttle and trying to learn and grow as a player wherever he is on a given night. He’s now had six separate stints in the big leagues this year, and if Anthony Santander returns to the...
Sallisaw, OKsequoyahcountytimes.com

Sallisaw driver second in points standings

Sallisaw driver Robert Southerland remained in second place in the USRA Stock Car division after Saturday’s racing at the Tri-State Speedway in Pocola. Southerland has four Top 10 finishes in four feature races this summer. He has one win, and two Top 5 finishes and has amassed 395 points. Wesley Bourne of Cameron is the points leader with 459 points. David Church of Mountainburg, Arkansas, is…
Detroit Lakes, MNDL-Online

Resorters: Eldred eager for her second chance, Madison Herzog trying for first Women’s title

Osakis native Alayna Eldred wanted badly to prove during the 2020 Resorters championship match that her 2014 Women’s Division title as a 14-year-old was no fluke. She has already done that in the minds of most with now back-to-back runs to the Women’s Division championship match. But there’s no doubt she wants another Resorters title to her name so she can join an elite list from this tournament’s history that has at least two.
GolfEcho Press

Jerry Gruidl grinds out third Resorters title

“I can’t make it from three feet on 16, and then, this.”. That’s what Resorters Grand Masters champion Jerry Gruidl said after winning his match against Mike Golden on the 18th green. The “this” Gruidl was referring to was a long putt that gave him his first Grand Masters trophy,...
Footballchatsports.com

Outley making his way back from injury

Little Rock Parkview tight end Erin Outley (36) runs away from a Maumelle defender during a game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Hornet Stadium in Maumelle. Erin Outley promises there’s nothing overly interesting about his day-to-day regimen since he arrived at the University of Arkansas earlier this summer to get a jump start on his freshman season.
MLBJournal & Topics

Harris Signs With Athletics, Looks Forward To Making His Mark

Hersey High School alum Brett Harris dreamed about the day he would be drafted by a Major League Baseball team. That day finally came Monday, July 12 when he was selected in the 7th round, No. 218 overall, by the Oakland Athletics. “It’s been a goal since I was 7...

Comments / 0

Community Policy