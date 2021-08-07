Resorters: Will Hacker looks to make good on second chance, Graham Odland standing in his way

Osakis native Alayna Eldred wanted badly to prove during the 2020 Resorters championship match that her 2014 Women’s Division title as a 14-year-old was no fluke. She has already done that in the minds of most with now back-to-back runs to the Women’s Division championship match. But there’s no doubt she wants another Resorters title to her name so she can join an elite list from this tournament’s history that has at least two.