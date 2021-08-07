Resorters: Will Hacker looks to make good on second chance, Graham Odland standing in his way
Will Hacker fell just shy of a Junior 10-12 Division Resorters championship in 2020. He will get a shot at redemption on Saturday morning. Hacker, the division’s top seed this year after shooting a 38 in qualifying, won another close contest on Friday after fending off a challenge from 12th-seeded Ellie Sticha in a 2-up final. Waiting for him in the finals will be Graham Odland after the sixth seed won a close match against second-seeded Jaxn Hacker on Friday.www.echopress.com
