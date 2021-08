Our worlds all changed with 2020. In Midland, it was and continues to be, COVID-19. However, in Midland, we also had layered on top of that the massive flood of 2020. These two tragedies have forever changed our community. As the annual report for 2019 was being developed, these tragedies hit with a force that delayed publication. But ironically, 2019 provides a backdrop of a “normal” year as against our extraordinary year of 2020.