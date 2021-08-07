Cancel
The Splash Zone 8/7/21: Dolphins Don’t Want To Trade Xavien Howard

By Kdog92
The Phinsider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt yesterdays presser, Brian Flores came out and stated that the Dolphins want to keep Xavien Howard and believes that the two sides can find a way to get something done. The Howard situation has been the talk of training camp and it was surprising when the All-Pro cornerback showed up for training camp even though he was unhappy with his contract situation. After the first day of camp, Howard publicly stated he wanted a trade. He is still going about his business though and is participating in walkthroughs with the team.

