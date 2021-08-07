The Splash Zone 8/7/21: Dolphins Don’t Want To Trade Xavien Howard

Opening Statement: What's going on, guys? So, players had a little rest yesterday with the day off. We're going to bring them back in today. The focus is going to be fundamentals today, a little bit of a briefer practice, on and off, only about an hour and fifteen minutes. You'll see a lot of individual periods, some team run focused, switch to seven-on-seven, make sure we give the offensive and defensive lines plenty of time to go one-on-one, two-on-two, five-on-four. Everybody just making sure we go through our previous installs, come out of today after a long week of practice last week and eliminating the mistakes we made on the grass. After that, our focus going forward will be on new install and pushing forward on that. So that being said, any questions I can answer.