Suddenly, people with thermometers are standing in front of apartment buildings in Beijing again. Some shopping streets are again barricaded with barricades. And traveling Pekingese are rushing to the capital before it’s possible any more. These days, China is experiencing the largest corona outbreak since the Wuhan lockdown was lifted in April 2020. Compared to Europe, the numbers are low. In the past two weeks, around 400 new corona infections have been reported in ten provinces. The measures for this are much stricter. The capital is hiding. The sale of train tickets to Beijing from 23 cities was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday.