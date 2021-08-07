Cancel
The NC 12 conundrum: How do you maintain a vital OBX highway that keeps disappearing?

By Adam Wagner
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Ryder wishes everyone had a chance to drive over the Basnight Bridge into a storm. He wishes you could know what it’s like to be arcing high over the Oregon Inlet with your pickup truck’s lights barely cutting the heavy darkness pressing in from all sides. He wishes that you could see the grains of sand flashing across your field of vision then disappearing again. He even wishes that you could strain your eyes attempting to find the center line for just an instant, that you could feel that moment of uncertainty when you wonder if your tires are still on the road.

