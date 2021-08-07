Plan in place for USM football after tough pandemic season

“The energy has been good,” that’s what Johns Creek Gladiators football head coach Matt Helmerich says about his players and how they have responded to being able to have full participation in football related activities this past spring and throughout the summer after last season being impacted by COVID-19 and limiting activities last season. “It’s night and day and I know every coach is probably saying it , but they feel blessed to be out here, you know all the years, we took it for granted,” Helmerich said, adding, that he feels this year’s group is the hardest working he’s had in his five years leading the program. “Starting in January, these guys have really gotten after it and it’s carried over into the summer and we’ve had a lot of good things happen this summer as well so the energy has been unbelievable,” Helmerich said.