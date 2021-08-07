Cancel
Aziz Gallerie in Leimert Park Village

 3 days ago

Local artist Aziz Diagne has showcased his work around the world over the last few decades, with Leimert Park Village being his home base for years. "I've never left Leimert Park," he said. "I've been here since 5th Street Dicks, Billy Higgins (founder of The World Stage). I used to be a part of an art gallery where Fernando Pullum (Performing Arts Center) is. My work has been inside Regency West for the last 25 years."

John Singleton
Billy Higgins
#Art Museum#Gallery#The World Stage#Afrocentric
