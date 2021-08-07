In Dallas, Man Convicted of Sex Trafficking Teen Out of Hotel

When federal authorities arrested him, Anthony Lennell Acy, 34, was keeping his victims in Room 211 at the Comfort Inn and Suites off Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway in Dallas. He’d beat them, make them take ecstasy and forced them to have sex with customers in Texas and California, according to court documents. He’d threaten them with knives and guns. He’d promised to kill their families if they went to the police.