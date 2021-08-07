Cancel
Premier League

Report: Lionel Messi Close to Sealing Summer Switch to PSG Amid Chelsea Links

By Matt Debono
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Chelsea-linked Lionel Messi is on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain this summer after leaving Barcelona, according to reports.

The 34-year-old departed Barcelona at the end of June after his contract expired but he was expected to stay as negotiations continued over a new deal in Spain.

But the Spanish club were unable to register Messi with La Liga due to Financial Fair Play regulations and had to make the decision to walk away and let the Argentine leave his boyhood club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7lJZ_0bKemC3M00
(Photo by PRESSINPHOTO)

"We couldn't fit in the contract we had with Messi due to FFP," said Joan Laporta, the club's president. "In order to register Messi, the club had to agree a contract that would affect the club for 50 years in terms of television rights."

They tried to keep the footballing genius but it proved too difficult and enough was enough to ensure Barcelona abided by the league's rules.

Laporta added: "Messi wanted to stay at Barça. We wanted him to stay. It was the first step that was made, a key factor. After all of the negotiation process, there comes a moment where you need to say 'enough'. You need to analyse it, and look at the numbers. In La Liga, we need to abide by the rules.

"Messi wanted to stay, so he is not happy. We all wanted to stay, but it's a reality that cannot be changed, and he knows that I wish him the best wherever he goes. Barça is his home."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07DAhy_0bKemC3M00
(Photo by PRESSINPHOTO)

And now Messi is looking for a new club. But he is believed to be on the verge of sealing a switch to PSG in France.

Di Marzio reports he will earn around €35 million net per-season.

Fabrizio Romano states Messi is 'open' to the move and he is now waiting for an official contract proposal from the French side this week to complete a move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DHcYO_0bKemC3M00
Photo by LaurentLairys/Abaca/Sipa USA

This puts an end to reports claiming Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was interested in bringing Messi to Stamford Bridge. It was reported in Spain that he had requested an 'urgent meeting' with Messi's team to explore a possible deal.

The attention for the Blues can now switch firmly on Romelu Lukaku who is close to sealing a return to the club this summer.

