Olympics-U.S., India finally get athletics gold, Japan win baseball title

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) -The United States ended a drought https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-united-states-win-gold-mens-4x400m-relay-tokyo-2021-08-07 and India seized their first ever gold medal https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-neeraj-chopra-wins-historic-gold-india-mens-javelin-2021-08-07 in athletics at the Olympics on Saturday, while baseball-mad Japan won their maiden gold https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/baseball-dominican-republic-take-bronze-first-ever-team-medal-2021-08-07 in the sport. India's Neeraj Chopra hurled the men's javelin 87.58 metres and launched himself into the...

