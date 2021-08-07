GBP/NZD Bearish Continuation Possible

On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5. The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2. On 4/2 we left a bullish reversal below. We have seen $470.7. These are ON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $412.8 into the macro bearish correction warned about. The trade below $2,043.6 has brought in $366.2. We held exhaustion above at with a $2,001.2 high and rolled over $323.8. The trade below $1,915.7 brought in $238.3 of pressure. The trade below $1,879.3 brought in $201.4 of pressure. On 6/14 we left a large bearish reversal above that warned of pressure for days/weeks—we have seen $192 of this so far.