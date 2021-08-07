People Are Amazed at This Robot Vacuum's Suction Power — and It's Only $98 Now

Having owned a few different robot vacuum cleaners over the years I can definitely recommend purchasing one if household chores are not your favorite pastime. But one of the biggest issues with most of the robot vacuum cleaners currently on the market is they are equipped with small dust collection hoppers, requiring them to be emptied on a regularly basis. Normally after each room or maybe even twice depending on the size of your apartment or house. One solution to this problem has been created by the engineers at Roidmi in the form of the Eve Plus robot vacuum cleaner, capable of automatically emptying its own smaller dust collection hopper on the robot into a larger base station allowing the vacuum cleaner to continue hoovering unattended for longer periods of time.