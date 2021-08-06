PET Preform Making Machine Market 2021-2027 with Top Regional Data with Global industry Overview By Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Leading Players Research Report Analysis Growth Factors and Forecast

The global neurodegenerative diseases drugs market size is expected to derive growth from the rising prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases especially among the aging population. In 2018, the global market was valued at US$35,497.3 Mn and is projected to be worth US$ 62,786.2 Mn by 2026. At this pace, the global market is estimated to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast duration. North America market was valued at US$ 18,174.6 Mn and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast years. Neurodegenerative diseases have become more prevalent in the U.S. owing to an increasingly aging population.