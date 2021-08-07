SL Water Quality Monitoring Project Draft available for public comment

KINGSTON — The Draft Sampling and Analysis Plan for the Silver Lake Water Quality Monitoring Project is available for public comment. The Draft SAP describes the proposed scope of the field sampling program, including locations, schedule and methods to be used. This program involves the sampling of surface water, groundwater and sediment within Silver Lake, its tributaries, and the supporting water bodies, Monponsett ponds and Furnace Pond; evaluation of the resulting data; and development of potential alternatives for consideration for both short- and long-term management of Silver Lake. Central Plymouth County Water District Commission is hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 9 to review the plan with interested stakeholders and provide an opportunity for questions and input.