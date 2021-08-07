Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth County, MA

SL Water Quality Monitoring Project Draft available for public comment

By Subscribe
Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON — The Draft Sampling and Analysis Plan for the Silver Lake Water Quality Monitoring Project is available for public comment. The Draft SAP describes the proposed scope of the field sampling program, including locations, schedule and methods to be used. This program involves the sampling of surface water, groundwater and sediment within Silver Lake, its tributaries, and the supporting water bodies, Monponsett ponds and Furnace Pond; evaluation of the resulting data; and development of potential alternatives for consideration for both short- and long-term management of Silver Lake. Central Plymouth County Water District Commission is hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 9 to review the plan with interested stakeholders and provide an opportunity for questions and input.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Plymouth County, MA
Plymouth County, MA
Government
Kingston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Kingston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water Quality#Surface Water#Water District#Water Supplies#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for President Biden and the first step on his top legislative priority. Senators voted 69-30 on the bill, which was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Nineteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to pass the legislation.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy