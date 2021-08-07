Young Entrepreneurs: Local photographer enjoys making connections
Levi Walk only ever had one career goal in mind, since his years at Tyrone Area High School. “When people would ask what I was doing after I graduated I would say ‘photography.’ I would constantly plug my business and photography,” Walk said. “Some laughed, some were supportive and some told me to be realistic and start thinking about something more stable. I said ‘thanks for the advice, but I’ll find out myself.’ I became obsessed with the idea of being both a photographer and entrepreneur and immediately started laying bricks by honing in on my skills and developing my website.”www.huntingdondailynews.com
