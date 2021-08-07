Challenges require our youth
If our global society has a chance at overcoming the imminent challenges of overpopulation, climate change and increasing financial and environmental inequity, the diverse, talented youth of our nation must be utilized. I became an educator to help develop this massive resource into a problem-solving engine. In the decade-plus since, my enthusiasm has deteriorated as I’ve observed the trajectory of our society and how we’ve chosen to use our resources.www.aspendailynews.com
