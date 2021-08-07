Challenges require our youth

It’s summertime in Chicago, and that means warm weather, block parties, cookouts, and trips to the lake. It also often means an increase in gun violence, as bullets rip through neighborhoods where children are playing outside. And it’s not just Chicago or just cities — across the country, summer is a particularly deadly time, and this year, the trend is exacerbated by the effects of the ongoing pandemic. Confronted with the grief of families and communities, leaders often make knee-jerk calls for more policing and harsher enforcement. But the numbers speak for themselves: these measures aren’t working. Instead, we must have an honest conversation about the root causes of gun violence.