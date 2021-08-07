'You made me cry': Olympian touched by impact of shared gold

Because the consolation game in their sport was scheduled for hours after the USA Basketball men’s national team defeated France in the final, Kevin Durant and friends all had to wait a while before they could stand on the podium and hear the anthem played. It seemed hardly worth the effort when each was presented a tray to select a slice of metal representing roughly 8.3 percent of the single gold medal they’d won for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. It was a shade embarrassing when they began arguing among themselves about which was worthy of receiving the end cut.