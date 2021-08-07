Cancel
'You made me cry': Olympian touched by impact of shared gold

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Mutaz Barshim has recalled being approached by a Japanese woman who told him she cried after seeing the Qatari high jumper share the Olympic title with Italian competitor and friend Gianmarco Tamberi. Barshim says “everyone has been telling me how much of a historic moment it was.” Barshim and Tamberi both missed all three attempts at clearing the Olympic-record height of 2.39 meters. Both had been clean at their previous heights. What happened next was an act of sportsmanship and solidarity but also the cementing of a friendship. They shared gold.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianmarco Tamberi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympian#Friendship#Ap#Japanese#Qatari#Italian
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
