Student staff will be missed

Aspen Daily News
 3 days ago

I’m a bartender over at the Snowmass Club and just wanted to send out a huge thank you to our high schoolers and college-bound staff. Thank you so much, team, for stepping up and working your butts off during the craziness of the pandemic and getting us through the brunt of summer. We literally could not have done it without all of you. You guys showed up, dug in, worked diligently, multi-tasked, filled in, took on numerous roles and really faced, head on, the challenges of restaurant life every day with the utmost professionalism.

www.aspendailynews.com

