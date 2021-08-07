Cancel
Local news in brief, Aug. 7

Aspen Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolis authorizes disaster declaration in response to Glenwood Canyon slides. Gov. Jared Polis has issued a disaster declaration in response to the devastating damage from mudslides that have forced the Interstate 70 corridor through Glenwood Canyon to close. According to a news release from the governor’s office, the disaster declaration...

United States National Guard
Politics
Rockfall fences built and repaired through Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is assessing several rock fall fences repaired and built along I-70 in the last few weeks to help control the amount of debris that washes onto the interstate. The emergency project repaired and replaced rockfall fences damaged during the Grizzly...
Gov. Jared Polis Requests $116 Million In Federal Aid To Repair I-70 In Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – After multiple mudslides and large debris flows, Gov. Jared Polis is seeking $116 million in federal aid to repair the severe damage to Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon — and explore alternate routes. (credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) “While Coloradans understand the magnitude of destruction, the disruption to people’s lives and livelihoods grows as the interstate remains closed,” Gov. Polis and Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew wrote to Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Acting Administrator Stephanie Pollack. The request noted that the ongoing closure also is having significant implications for interstate travel...
Feds must move quickly on I-70

Gov. Jared Polis and the head of the Colorado Department of Transportation have asked the federal government for $116 million in emergency funding to deal with the mess in Glenwood Canyon. That request has the backing of Colorado’s entire congressional delegation, which sent a letter to the Biden administration over...
2021-8-9 Design Files in ZIP Format

ELECTRONIC CAD RESOURCES DISCLAIMER: The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is providing the CDOT Information contained on this site for purposes of information only. CDOT and its agents assume no responsibility for any inconsistencies or discrepancies between said electronic files and any available printed Plans and Specifications (collectively "CDOT Information"). CDOT Information may not be final and some modifications are still being considered, as CDOT finalizes the advertisement package for CDOT’s Floyd Hill CMGC Project. All warranties and representations of any kind with regard to CDOT Information are disclaimed, including the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular use. The receiving party of CDOT Information, through implied consent of use, shall hold CDOT, its officers, employees or agents harmless from all damages including, but not limited to, any and all consequential, incidental, special or exemplary damages, even if apprised of the likelihood of such damages occurring stemming from the use of or reliance on the provided CDOT Information. The burden for determining accuracy, completeness, timeliness, merchantability and fitness for use of the CDOT Information rests on the recipient of the CDOT Information.
No timeline for reopening of I-70 at Glenwood Canyon

Both eastbound and westbound sides of Interstate 70 remain closed in Glenwood Canyon due to heavy debris flow near and at the roadway, officials said Friday. There are closures at Exit 87 in West Rifle, Exit 109 at Canyon Creek, Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs and Exit 133 in Dotsero, due to flash flooding potential in the Grizzly Creek burn scar, which was created by widespread wildfire last year and has seen heavy rain in the past day.
I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, Colo., shut down indefinitely

Any motorist thinking about traveling through Colorado via Interstate 70 should think again. I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is now shut down indefinitely due to mudslides. Over the weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. Specifically, the interstate is shut down at Exit 87 (West Rifle), Exit 109 (Canyon Creek), Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and Exit 133 (Dotsero).
I-70 will be closed for days or even weeks due to mudslides in Glenwood Canyon

It’s likely that Interstate 70 will remain closed through Glenwood Canyon for at least another few days, and closures could extend into weeks. Governor Jared Polis told reporters Monday afternoon that the full extent of damage has not yet been determined after last week’s mudslides and debris flows trapped more than 100 motorists and disrupted vacations and commerce along the vital east-west corridor.
I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Closed Until Further Notice

Burn scars from last year’s fires, plus monsoon rains, equals flashfloods and mudslides impacting canyon travel. This last round was the worst yet for Glenwood Canyon. I-70 through Glenwood Canyon will continue to be closed due to “extreme damage” from the latest round of heavy rain and flooding Saturday night (July 31). This assessment was provided by senior operations supervisors and engineering staff who described damage to the viaduct structure, unlike anything they had seen before.
Cottonwood Pass alternative route

Thank you for your email, Mr. Maple, and my apologies for my delayed reply during my recent absence. The Board of Eagle County Commissioners is meeting with the Garfield County Commissioners today to discuss Cottonwood Pass, which straddles both our counties, of course. Here is the agenda including a Zoom link. This will be the beginning of a conversation between our communities and our partners in this issue, including CDOT and the Federal Highway Administration.
Almost 11.5 million pounds of debris removed from I-70 over the weekend

For once, some good news came out of Glenwood Canyon as it pertains to Interstate 70 on Monday. “Good weather during the weekend allowed crews to work without interruption on clearing mud and other debris from I-70 in Glenwood Canyon,” an emailed update from the Colorado Department of Transportation reads. “CDOT crews were able to make significant progress during the weekend … hauling 440 loads over the two days.”
Local’s thanks

First, a big thanks to the Pitkin County folks who came out overnight on Friday, July 30 to clear the mudslides on Midnight Mine Road — much appreciated! And to whomever designed and laid out the single-track trails above the airport — Cozyline, Airline, Deadline, Viewline etc. — bravo! Beautifully done.
Motorists Spent The Night In A Highway Tunnel After Mudslide on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

Nearly 30 people were trapped inside a highway tunnel in Glenwood Canyon overnight after mudslides flooded Interstate 70 on Thursday, authorities said. No one was reported missing or injured, Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson Matt Inzeo said. The interstate remains closed as crews continue search and cleanup efforts through the canyon, he said.
