CHICAGO (CBS) — National Night Out kicks off today. It’s an event that brings plenty of police officers into the communities they serve. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe spoke with one suburban police chief about how the event helps officers thrive. National Night Out events didn’t happen last year because of the pandemic. On Tuesday, many communities in Illinois and throughout the country will participate. That includes the City of Aurora, which has 22 National Night Out events. “This event is near and dear to my heart. It’s one of the few times I get to come out of my office and go out on...