A Novel That Invokes History — But Can't Quite Define It

Parallel Movement of the Hands: Five Unfinished Longer Works. SIX MONTHS AFTER John Ashbery’s death on September 3, 2017, several of his collages and poems were gathered together in a new volume. They Knew What They Wanted “was about to go to press” when Ashbery died, writes Mark Polizzotti, the collection’s editor, though he had thankfully “approved the final layouts” of the book, close to a decade in the making. “These introductory texts, written while John was still alive,” continues Polizzotti, “naturally speak of him in the present tense. Because this volume was for all intents and purposes finished before his passing, we decided to keep them as they are.” As such, They Knew What They Wanted extends the living Ashbery six months into the future, as if the poet were alive and kicking, a feeling furthered by the book’s opening interview, assembled by the poet and critic John Yau, which, he suggests, “gets at the heart of what it is like to talk with John,” as though their conversation had only just now taken place, somewhere across the hall. With the publication, this summer, of Parallel Movement of the Hands, the uncanny sense that Ashbery is still with us continues, as five unpublished (and unfinished) projects are brought into a single volume, lovingly edited and introduced by Emily Skillings, who served as Ashbery’s personal assistant for the last years of his life.