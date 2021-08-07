Amid lawsuit, China's Tencent to review kids' use of WeChat

(Bloomberg) — Chinese investors are turning against the nation’s technology giants, removing a pillar of support that helped the sector through previous market routs. Mainlanders have sold a net HK$33 billion ($4.2 billion) worth of Tencent Holdings Ltd. shares in July in what is likely to be the biggest monthly outflow in at least a year, Bloomberg calculations show. Their stake in the company has fallen to the lowest since February, the data show. They have also sold a net HK$13 billion of Meituan shares this month, cutting holdings to the lowest since May.