Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Cao wins men's 10M diving, China wins 7 of 8 golds in Tokyo

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Cao Yuan won the men’s 10-meter platform title, giving China gold medals in seven of the eight diving events at the Tokyo Olympics. The only event the Chinese didn’t win was men’s platform synchro, where they finished second. China swept the four women’s events. In further confirmation of the country’s dominance, China finished 1-2 in all four of the individual events. Cao totaled 582.35 points for six dives. His teammate, Yang Jian, took silver at 580.40. Britain’s Tom Daley earned bronze at 548.25.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cao Yuan
Person
Tom Daley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#Ap#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsNBC Sports

11 Breakout Stars for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Team USA stars like Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix continued to add to their legacies at the Tokyo Olympics. But the Games also saw American athletes who may not have been household names beforehand capture the spotlight on the world’s biggest stage. Whether it was Caeleb Dressel in the pool...
Kansas City, MOkshb.com

Athletes to watch at the 2024 Olympic Games

Tokyo 2020 has given us all the magical moments -- upsets, comeback stories, thrilling finishes, and the occasional tear-jerker (or ten). But as the Games come to a close, it's time to direct our attention to the future. Paris will play host for the next edition of the summer Olympics,...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Renowned epidemiologist says the world 'is closer to the beginning than the end' of the pandemic and warns Indian 'Delta' Covid variant is 'maybe the most contagious virus' ever

A renowned epidemiologist says the coronavirus pandemic is far from over due to not enough vaccines being available for every country. Dr Larry Brilliant, who was a medical officer in the World Health Organization's (WHO) smallpox eradication program, says not enough people around the globe have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Worldmix929.com

Olympics-Diving-China wins gold in women’s 10 metres synchronised platform

TOKYO (Reuters) – China’s Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi won gold in the women’s 10 metres synchronised platform diving at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday. Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell of the United States claimed silver, with Mexico’s Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Orozco Loza taking bronze. (Reporting by...
SportsNECN

China Wins Mixed 10m Air Pistol Gold With Final Shot

China's Ranxin Jiang and Wei Pang on Tuesday survived a stiff challenge from Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov of the Russian Olympic Committee, winning the Tokyo Olympics gold medal in the 10-meter mixed team air pistol finals at the Asaka Shooting Range. It went down to the wire, too, with...
WorldNBC Sports

China's Quan Hongchan Scores Two Perfect Dives to Win Historic Gold

China’s Quan Hongchan scored two perfect dives in the women’s 10m platform on her way to a gold medal. The 14-year-old scored seven 10s on two of her dives — a perfect score — and was 0.5 points away from doing it a third time on her final dive on her way to shattering the previous Olympic record.
SportsAdvocate Messenger

UK’s Will Shaner wins gold in men’s air rifle 10m

TOKYO — University of Kentucky rifle star Will Shaner cemented his place as the best male air rifle shooter in the world Sunday, winning gold in the men’s air rifle competition on day two of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics inside the Asaka Shooting Range. The gold medal is historic for...
WorldBirmingham Star

Australian skater Palmer wins men's park gold at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Australian skater Keegan Palmer triumphed in the men's park here on Thursday, winning the last skateboarding gold on offer at the sport's Olympic debut. This is the first skateboarding Olympic gold for Australia at Tokyo 2020, after all of the previous three taken by local...

Comments / 0

Community Policy