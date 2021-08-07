Cao wins men's 10M diving, China wins 7 of 8 golds in Tokyo
TOKYO (AP) — Cao Yuan won the men’s 10-meter platform title, giving China gold medals in seven of the eight diving events at the Tokyo Olympics. The only event the Chinese didn’t win was men’s platform synchro, where they finished second. China swept the four women’s events. In further confirmation of the country’s dominance, China finished 1-2 in all four of the individual events. Cao totaled 582.35 points for six dives. His teammate, Yang Jian, took silver at 580.40. Britain’s Tom Daley earned bronze at 548.25.www.wcn247.com
