German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics has been suspended after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy. The horse had refused to jump the fences in the show jumping round. That cost German athlete Annika Schleu a chance of winning the gold medal. Raisner’s suspension only applies for the rest of the Tokyo Olympics. The Games end Sunday.

