Pakistan police arrest 50 suspected of Hindu temple attack

 3 days ago

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Police say they have arrested 50 people suspected of ransacking a Hindu temple in a remote town in eastern Pakistan and were searching for another 100 suspects. The arrests were announced Saturday. The attack on a temple in the town of Bhong in Punjab province Wednesday followed the alleged desecration of a religious school by a young Hindu boy earlier in the week. The unruly mob burned down the temple’s main door and damaged statues. In general, Muslims and Hindus live peacefully in predominantly Muslim Pakistan, but there have been attacks on Hindu temples in recent years.

