Harriette Cole: She belittles my secondhand clothes

Dear Carolyn: My daughter is 18 and is transgender. Because of her privacy and her timeline for affirming her identity before college, we kept it to ourselves for about five years. She has been taking hormones now for about a year. We recently “came out” to our family and friends privately and then posted a few pictures with her new name, all of which was decided as a family. We were all feeling great that it is finally out and she can begin to present as the person she is.