Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Harriette Cole: She belittles my secondhand clothes

By Harriette Cole
Mercury News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR HARRIETTE: Lately, I’ve been thrifting a lot more to reduce my carbon footprint and better the environment. Every time I come back with clothes from the Salvation Army or Goodwill, my mom is judgmental, asking why I would buy secondhand. I have tried explaining to her that it’s cheaper...

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Friendship#The Salvation Army#Goodwill#Dreamleapers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Relationship Advicethegabber.com

Dear Gabby: Can I Be Friends With My Ex?

The Gabber’s semi-regular advice column, Dear Gabby, is here by reader demand. Have a question or a conundrum for Gabby? There’s no problem too small for our resident advisor. Send your questions – they can be anonymous – to deargabby@thegabber.com. I have a neighbor problem. When we moved in five...
Weight LossMercury News

Harriette Cole: Would tighter clothes make me look less dumpy?

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been wearing loose clothes for a long time to disguise my growing body. I started gaining weight a few years ago. At first, I tried exercising and eating better. But nothing really changed. I know I should not give up, but I have. The other day,...
San Jose, CAMercury News

Harriette Cole: What she’s saying about his death doesn’t sound like a joke

DEAR HARRIETTE: My older sister made a “joke” about being the one to inherit my grandfather’s house when he dies. This was particularly upsetting because my grandfather recently had a horrible stroke and hasn’t been 100% himself since it happened. He’s in his mid-80s, so my family and I have been trying to prepare ourselves for the inevitable.
Women's HealthMercury News

Harriette Cole: I don’t want to get fat or pregnant

DEAR HARRIETTE: I’ve watched several of my friends gain a lot of weight from being on birth control. I’ve always struggled with my weight, and now that I’ve finally gotten to a place where I’m completely comfortable with myself, I don’t want anything throwing me off. At the same time, I have no desire to get pregnant.
New Orleans, LAMercury News

Harriette Cole: Now I suspect the bride’s bonding with me was fake

DEAR HARRIETTE: My older second cousin is getting married in two months. We’ve never had the best relationship, but we’ve been attempting to mend things lately. We bonded at my great-aunt’s (her grandmother’s) funeral and started to talk regularly afterward. I logged on to social media last weekend and saw...
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Husband has a ‘mommy’ problem

Dear Amy: My husband isn’t capable of speaking with ME about decisions in our marriage and insists on running to his mommy for everything. Instead of planning events that he and I could attend, he has to ask his mommy. Instead of speaking to me about what’s going on in his life, it has to be mommy.
SocietyWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: Frustrating questions after transgender daughter comes out

Dear Carolyn: My daughter is 18 and is transgender. Because of her privacy and her timeline for affirming her identity before college, we kept it to ourselves for about five years. She has been taking hormones now for about a year. We recently “came out” to our family and friends privately and then posted a few pictures with her new name, all of which was decided as a family. We were all feeling great that it is finally out and she can begin to present as the person she is.
Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

The Power of Reconnecting With Old Friends and Family

Reactivating dormant social ties helps us to deal with stressful situations. Friends and family can invigorate us the way casual workplace friendships do. We’ve all been through a stressful year-and-a-half of pandemic and now we’re staring down the new Delta variant, which threatens us with more masking, social distancing, and overall life disruption (not to mention, of course, ill health). The pandemic has had knock-on effects of increasing stress within households from myriad sources, including flagging finances, job insecurity, job switching, health concerns, and balancing work and family responsibilities. One way to escape those stresses is to reconnect with old friends and family—people you haven’t spoken with in many years—even if it’s just over a video call. You’ll be amazed at how much better you’ll feel after doing so.
Family Relationshipsmoreclaremore.com

When People Say Parenthood is “Worth It”

When you’re newly married and everyone is hounding you about when you’re going to have kids, it’s pretty easy to dismiss. At that point, it’s likely that kids aren’t even on your radar or you’re not interested at all. And why is that? Because the parents you know may make...

Comments / 0

Community Policy