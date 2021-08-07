OrTre Smith is back. USC coaches taking measured approach to keeping him in lineup

Dino Babers - Head Coach: A proven winner and respected mentor, Dino Babers was named the 30th head football coach at Syracuse University on Dec. 5, 2015. He owns a 61-52 (.540) career record and boasts nearly 40 years of experience in the profession. Known for his innovative, ultra-fast offense, Babers is in his fifth season on the Syracuse sideline. Since his arrival on campus, Babers has reshaped the culture of Orange football by fostering an atmosphere of fairness, family and accountability. An adherence to those core values has allowed Syracuse’s assistant coaches, staff and student-athletes to reach their full potential. On the field, the Babers era has featured record-setting production and a 10-win season in 2018. In December 2018, Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack ensured the growth of the Orange would continue under Babers by announcing a contract extension that keeps the veteran coach at the helm of the program well into the future.