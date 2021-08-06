8.6.21: Faculty and Staff COVID Vaccination Requirement

As part of our fall semester update, we shared that we were in the process of reviewing our faculty and staff COVID vaccination policy. Because of increasing COVID case counts in the region and new information about the characteristics of the Delta variant, all faculty and staff will be required to be fully vaccinated unless they receive an approved medical or religious exemption from the requirement. While no vaccine provides a guarantee against infection, COVID vaccination is effective at preventing serious illness and death and continues to be the best protection against the spread of more contagious variants of the virus. We believe that this step is necessary to ensure that we can provide the educational environment and workplace that students, faculty and staff expect.