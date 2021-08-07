Cancel
Environment

‘Where are we going to go?’ Residents flee as fires reach Athens suburbs

kdal610.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS (Reuters) – Yorgos Papaioannou spent four hours using a garden hose to try to save his newly-built home from a blazing wildfire, until police patrolling his suburb north of Athens ordered him and his girlfriend to leave. By then, the fire at the foothills of Mount Parnitha had ripped...

Wasim Khan
#Suburbs#Casualties#Europe#Fire Hose#Reuters
Athens
Environment
Greece
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Greece and Turkey fires – live: Thousands more flee blaze outside Athens as ‘extreme fire warning’ issued

Thousands of people in Greece have fled to safety from a wildfire burning for a fourth day north of Athens, amid the worst heatwave in the country for decades.Greek authorities have warned of more fires, with emergency services forecasting strong winds and searing temperatures.Fire crews, water-dropping planes, helicopters and vehicles from France, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland are due to arrive today and throughout the weekend. There are 56 active fronts across Greece, from the Peloponnese to the island of Evia near the capital, where hundreds of people had to leave by boat as flames burned through forestland to the shore.In neighbouring Turkey, hundreds of volunteers have joined efforts to contain fires that swept through the country’s southern and southwestern coasts. At least eight people have been killed in the fires, described as the country’s worst in living memory.
EnvironmentThe Independent

Greece wildfires: Hills on fire in suburb north of Athens

Wildfires around suburbs north of Athens and across the country in Greece forced more evacuations on Thursday (5 August) as hot and dry conditions continued to exacerbate the situation. Firefighters and police went house to house to evacuate residents out of their homes some 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) north of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Greece fires: Thousands evacuated from Athens suburb as wildfires rage amid worst heatwave in 30 years

Thousands of people have been evacuated from Varibobi, a northeastern suburb of Athens, and more than 100 homes and businesses have been destroyed as helicopters, planes and ground forces wrestle to bring a fire that started on Tuesday under control.A total of 77 people have been transferred to hospital with respiratory problems, according to state officials, and winds were expected to increase on Wednesday afternoon as the fire continues to burn through Varibobi and the pine forest of Parnitha.Meanwhile Greece’s coastguard service was helping with evacuations on the island of Evia, where residents escaping wildfires had fled to a...
Environmentkdal610.com

Blaze ravages Evia island on sixth day of Greek wildfires

PSAROPOULI, Greece (Reuters) – Thousands of people have fled their homes on the Greek island of Evia as wildfires burned uncontrolled for a sixth day on Sunday, and ferries were on standby for more evacuations after taking many to safety by sea. Fires that had threatened northern suburbs of Athens...
EuropePosted by
WGAU

Crews race to contain fire near Athens after thousands flee

VARIBOBI, Greece — (AP) — Firefighters in Greece raced Wednesday to fully contain a wildfire on the outskirts of Athens that destroyed or seriously damaged dozens of homes overnight, forced thousands to flee, and threatened a former royal palace, as high temperatures fueled wildfires across the country. Greece is enduring...
EnvironmentPosted by
IBTimes

Thick Smoke Over Athens As Suburbs Battle Wildfires

Hundreds of firefighters, water-bombing planes and helicopters battled forest fires near Athens on Tuesday that saw villages evacuated and part of a major motorway closed, officials said. With the country reeling under a severe heatwave, a blaze spread at the foot of Mount Parnitha, 30 kilometres (20 miles) north of...
Accidentskdal610.com

Firefighting plane crashes on Greece’s Zakynthos, pilot survives

ATHENS (Reuters) – A firefighting plane crashed during an emergency landing on the Greek island of Zakynthos on Sunday while it was on its way to a small-scale blaze there, a police official said. The cause of the crash was not immediately known and the pilot escaped without serious injury,...
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

Firefighters Try To Contain Wildfire Destruction On Greek Island

Firefighters on the Greek island of Evia dug in late Monday in a desperate battle to prevent wildfires, which have been burning for a week, from reaching a regional hub with thousands of residents. In eerie images broadcast by Greek state TV ERT, firemen and volunteers formed a line opposite...
EnvironmentVoice of America

Arsonists Behind More than Half of Italy's Wildfires, Officials Say

About 800 wildfires have struck Italy this year, tripling the normal annual average and causing millions of dollars in damage. But more than half of them were likely started by arsonists or farmers breaching fire rules, authorities say. A 50-year-old sheep and goat farmer was arrested last week after a...
EnvironmentCourthouse News Service

Fires and smoke cover large swaths of southern Europe

(CN) — Wildfires continued to rage across southern Europe on Tuesday in what is being described as the worst summer wildfire season in two decades, and as the damage and death toll mount so too is anger at the weak responses by ill-prepared governments. Greece is now the worst-hit nation...
Public Safetykdal610.com

Algeria blames forest fires on arson, death toll rises to six

ALGIERS (Reuters) – Algeria’s government on Tuesday said arsonists were responsible for dozens of forest fires that have killed six people and destroyed homes east of the capital. Plumes of smoke rose from pockets of fire in the forest in Tizi Ouzou region on Tuesday, while residents used tree branches...

