Texas State

Texas Legends in Port Aransas

By Mindy Mayden
portaransas.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tournament, the Tradition, and The Triple Crown. Nothing speaks to tradition like fishing tournaments in Port Aransas. From May to November, nearly every weekend in Port A is stacked with a fishing tournament, sometimes two. Fishing, and the evolution to big game fishing, are so deeply woven into the fabric of the town that Port Aransas Fisherman’s Wharf was built specifically with offshore tournaments in mind. The marina gets to flex that muscle on tournament weekends such as this, when the Texas Legends Billfish Tournament is in Port Aransas.

