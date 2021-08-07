Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

The NC 12 conundrum: How do you maintain a vital OBX highway that keeps disappearing?

By Adam Wagner
Island Packet Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Ryder wishes everyone had a chance to drive over the Basnight Bridge into a storm. He wishes you could know what it’s like to be arcing high over the Oregon Inlet with your pickup truck’s lights barely cutting the heavy darkness pressing in from all sides. He wishes that you could see the grains of sand flashing across your field of vision then disappearing again. He even wishes that you could strain your eyes attempting to find the center line for just an instant, that you could feel that moment of uncertainty when you wonder if your tires are still on the road.

www.islandpacket.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bridges
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Sandy#Pea#Economy#Atlantic Ocean#Conundrum#Obx#N C 12#Corolla#Ocracoke#Ncdot#N C State University#The News Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
Real EstateIsland Packet Online

How a real estate developer convinced NC to build a highway on a string of islands

In 1933, Frank Stick had a vision. Stick, a real estate developer and conservationist, wanted the federal government to create the nation’s first oceanfront national park. The South Dakota native had moved to Roanoke Island in 1929 and saw a chance for the government to use condemnations, land donations and purchases to patch together and preserve a 25-mile stretch of seashore, largely along Hatteras Island.
PoliticsIsland Packet Online

Key dates in the history of NC Highway 12

Here are key dates in the history of North Carolina’s Highway 12, which runs the length of the N.C. Outer Banks. 1838: The Outer Banks’ first hotel is built at Nags Head. 1846: A storm creates Oregon Inlet, cutting a path between Bodie and Hatteras islands. 1903: The Wright brothers...
Ocracoke, NCWITN

NCDOT warning about OBX standing water on Highway 12

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials are warning folks on the Outer Banks about flooding on Highway 12. NCDOT said that it’s continuing to see standing rainwater along section of the highway from the Basnight Bridge south to Cape Hatteras and also on Ocracoke. “The road is open...
Greensboro, NCourstate.com

36 Amazing Historic Places to See in North Carolina

Locomotive No. 12 (Tweetsie) Locomotive No. 12 — known affectionately as “Tweetsie” for the sharp tweet tweet of its whistle — was manufactured in 1917 and is the only surviving steam locomotive of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad. Tweetsie is a narrow-gauge locomotive that runs on a 36-inch-wide track, which allows the train to better maneuver the sharp turns and steep grades of the mountainous terrain where it once ferried passengers and cargo between Boone and Johnson City, Tennessee. Narrow it may be, but diminutive it is not: With its tender, this engine weighs in at a whopping 165,000 pounds! Locomotive No. 12 is now the main attraction of the Tweetsie Railroad theme park, which brings a taste of the Wild West to Blowing Rock. — Rebecca Woltz.
Carteret County, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

Carteret County beaches proposed as critical habitat for threatened rufa red knot, concerning shore protection officials

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A small shorebird might eventually pose new challenges for beach nourishment, dredging and other activities on beaches in Carteret County. July 15, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed establishing critical habitat on all oceanfront Bogue, Core and Shackleford banks beaches for the rufa red knot. “We...
Garner, NCMy Fox 8

Man killed in drive-by shooting on NC highway

GARNER, N.C. (AP) — Police say a 24-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night in a drive-by shooting on a North Carolina highway. News outlets report that Garner police Capt. Lorie Smith says Kyree Deron Dickerson, of Raleigh, was a passenger in the front seat of a Mercedes on U.S. Route 70 near Interstate 40 in Garner when he was shot multiple times.
Lifestyleislandfreepress.org

Island History: The Outer Banks’ Most Mistaken Landmark

The old Oregon Inlet Life-Saving Station is often confused with the historic Pea Island Station, and this is an extremely common – and highly understandable – mistake. What is pictured here is the Old Oregon Inlet Life-Saving Station. Since it is located on the northern tip of Pea Island, it is natural to assume that it would be the famous Pea Island station.
Jacksonville, NCtravelawaits.com

How To Spend A Long Weekend In Historic Jacksonville, North Carolina

The gentle, flat-rolling terrain of Jacksonville is filled with rich North Carolinian, American, and military history. Originally known as Wantland’s Ferry, the small settlement was incorporated in 1842 and re-named after President Andrew Jackson. The scenic 40-mile long New River, which runs through the city, was once the major transportation...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Where Are The Outer Banks?

It’s no surprise that Netflix’s #1 show in the U.S. right now is Outer Banks, the action-adventure tale about rival teenagers who get wrapped up in a modern-day treasure hunt. The massive hit features everything you could ever want from a summer binge, namely lovable characters, nonstop action, forbidden romance, and twists and turns galore. Once you start watching, it’s impossible to stop, which is exactly why fans are already itching for season three after season two recently dropped. (Can you say cliffhanger ending?!)
Traveltravelawaits.com

The Best Campgrounds Near The Water (And How To Book Them Now!)

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Whether you’re into roughing it in a tent, having the comforts of home in an RV, or glamping in a cabin, camping is better by the water. Not only do you get to enjoy the great outdoors, but you also get to take advantage of all of the water activities — from crabbing to canoeing.
EnvironmentIsland Packet Online

‘A rallying cry’: What the UN’s new climate report means for North Carolina

From warmer nights to wetter hurricanes, North Carolinians have felt the impacts of climate change in recent years. A report released Monday by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change evaluated the most up-to-date climate science and determined it is “unequivocal” that climate change has been caused by humans’ emissions of greenhouse gases. The report, crafted by 234 authors from 66 countries, also warned that failing to curb emissions as soon as possible would result in more severe consequences.
PoliticsRaleigh News & Observer

Key dates in the history of NC Highway 12

Here are key dates in the history of North Carolina’s Highway 12, which runs the length of the N.C. Outer Banks. 1838: The Outer Banks’ first hotel is built at Nags Head. 1846: A storm creates Oregon Inlet, cutting a path between Bodie and Hatteras islands. 1903: The Wright brothers...
PoliticsThe State

Key dates in the history of NC Highway 12

Here are key dates in the history of North Carolina’s Highway 12, which runs the length of the N.C. Outer Banks. 1838: The Outer Banks’ first hotel is built at Nags Head. 1846: A storm creates Oregon Inlet, cutting a path between Bodie and Hatteras islands. 1903: The Wright brothers...
Real Estatemyrtlebeachonline.com

How a real estate developer convinced NC to build a highway on a string of islands

In 1933, Frank Stick had a vision. Stick, a real estate developer and conservationist, wanted the federal government to create the nation’s first oceanfront national park. The South Dakota native had moved to Roanoke Island in 1929 and saw a chance for the government to use condemnations, land donations and purchases to patch together and preserve a 25-mile stretch of seashore, largely along Hatteras Island.

Comments / 0

Community Policy