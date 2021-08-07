Woe to the one who does evil

Nasty politics tearing our families apart,” (Aug. 6), by S.E. Cupp is another opinion piece that frames a one-sided, unsubstantiated picture of our country actually intended to tear families apart by identifying half of us as the target. We are at a crossroads that we have been heading toward for a century. Will we continue to be a free country and beacon to the world in which average citizens can make their own choices or will we be controlled by a behemoth centralized government, manipulated by the “wealth supremacists,” Robert Reich (July 27) − Democrats and Republicans alike − who have no regard for "We the Little People," but have joined a globalist cabal designed to enrich a worldwide oligarchy? Out-of-control immigration may soon solve itself, as it becomes obvious we have nothing to offer but bankrupt promises and paralyzing regulations.
Comments / 0