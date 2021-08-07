Humor the Antidepressant©: Unique ailments that humans just can't stay away from
Humans are such fragile creatures. Before you get your shorts in a wad, there is an inbuilt balance. Humans have brains allowing them to reason through problems. This balance comes in handy when a 120-pound male or female tries to benchpress 300 pounds and pull muscles they forgot existed. But if you did have such a lapse in judgment, you have no business lifting more than bags of groceries or a 20-pound purse.www.myheraldreview.com
