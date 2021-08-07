Cancel
Health

Humor the Antidepressant©: Unique ailments that humans just can't stay away from

By Elizabeth Cowan
 3 days ago

Humans are such fragile creatures. Before you get your shorts in a wad, there is an inbuilt balance. Humans have brains allowing them to reason through problems. This balance comes in handy when a 120-pound male or female tries to benchpress 300 pounds and pull muscles they forgot existed. But if you did have such a lapse in judgment, you have no business lifting more than bags of groceries or a 20-pound purse.

Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
gentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
The Independent

Woman who is allergic to water explains how she bathes

A woman who has a water allergy has shared her shower routine to demonstrate the kind of pain she endures just doing this simple task. Niah Selway, from the UK, suffers from a rare skin condition called Aquagenic Pruritus, where any skin contact with water causes her to have an allergic reaction.
Sciencefox13news.com

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
Best Life

If You Notice This On Your Feet, Get Your Blood Checked, Doctors Say

It's a cruel irony how little attention and care we give to our feet considering how important they are to our daily lives. Of course, when something goes wrong with them and our ability to move about comfortably is compromised, it's usually one of the hardest health problems to ignore. And if you ever notice one specific symptom on your feet, you may want to talk to your doctor about getting some blood work done. Read on to see what could be the sign of a serious medical issue.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Blood Glucose Levels Hold Key to Severity of COVID-19

Why do some people get sick and die from COVID-19 while others seem to be completely unaffected?. EPFL’s Blue Brain Project deployed its powerful brain simulation technology and expertise in cellular and molecular biology to try and answer this question. A group in the Blue Brain assembled an AI tool that could read hundreds of thousands of scientific papers, extract the knowledge and assemble the answer - A machine-generated view of the role of Blood Glucose Levels in the severity of COVID-19 was published today by Frontiers in Public Health.
Ask Amy: Long-married couple copes with negativity

Dear Amy: My wife and I have been together for 44 years. My wonderful wife used to be generally happy and positive. Then came four years of politics, which seems to have scarred her permanently; she now worries about everything, is (at times) hypercritical, and has a decidedly pessimistic outlook. Negativity abounds.
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Belly Fat, Says Science

Belly fat can be pretty stubborn and frustrating. Even if we try to watch what we eat, sometimes it refuses to budge! While belly fat is something many of us deal with, a lot of us don't really understand why it's happening and what we need to get rid of it — and the reality is what works for some, may not work for others. But the key to understanding our belly fat and finding ways to deal with it is to begin to understand why it is there in the first place. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
How to reduce your blood sugar naturally

High blood sugar levels occur when your body doesn’t make enough or effectively use insulin, the hormone responsible for regulating blood glucose. While this is a key sign of diabetes, it is also common in those without, and monitoring and regulating your levels will help you stay healthy and reduce any health complications.

