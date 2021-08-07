Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Weekend wagers: Two more football plays as a part of five picks

By Case Keefer
Las Vegas Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreparing for football season and grinding golf has accounted for more than 90% of my sports betting energy for the last couple weeks. It’s worked out well enough here considering the weekend wagers column is on a tear that’s seen it go 5-1 over the last two editions including a 10-to-1 outright winner on Xander Schauffele to win the Olympic gold medal. It just makes it difficult to present picks as wide-ranging as usual, so for the third straight edition, I’m going to stick to three current sports and handicap a pair of football plays in the weekly column.

lasvegassun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Alex Bowman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Wagers#College Football Playoff#American Football#Wgc#Ufc#Tko Ko#Golden Nugget#Cornhuskers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for President Biden and the first step on his top legislative priority. Senators voted 69-30 on the bill, which was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Nineteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to pass the legislation.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy