Weekend wagers: Two more football plays as a part of five picks

Preparing for football season and grinding golf has accounted for more than 90% of my sports betting energy for the last couple weeks. It’s worked out well enough here considering the weekend wagers column is on a tear that’s seen it go 5-1 over the last two editions including a 10-to-1 outright winner on Xander Schauffele to win the Olympic gold medal. It just makes it difficult to present picks as wide-ranging as usual, so for the third straight edition, I’m going to stick to three current sports and handicap a pair of football plays in the weekly column.