Don’t hide or alter our history

By Larry Rose, Las Vegas
Las Vegas Sun
 3 days ago

The July 28 editorial “Whitewashing of American history is akin to Holocaust denial” was spot-on. Schoolchildren starting need to be taught American history. Good and not-so-good events will position them to explore what makes our republic unique to the world.

#American History
Politics
PoliticsWTAX

Our tricky relationship with history

“I don’t think we should throw away history just because we don’t like it,” says Aaron Bryant. “And that’s what it’s come down to.”. Bryant, a curator at the National African American Museum of History and Culture at the Smithsonian, shared his expertise with an Illinois House task force on statues and monuments. He says history, in large part, belongs to who gets to write it.
SocietyNorth Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Understand but don’t rewrite history

Mitchel Rickett, (letter to the editor, July 24) you listed many, and I know of many more, injustices and horrors perpetrated upon Blacks, Indians and other minorities worldwide throughout history. But I will never feel guilty about, nor will I try to rewrite history, because I understand, but don’t condone, why things happened.
Books & LiteratureMissoulian

Letter to the editor: History books cover bombing

Friday, Aug. 6, was the anniversary of one of the most important events in American history, the dropping of the nuclear bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, which lead to the end of the war in the Pacific. I was 12 years old on that day, Aug. 6, 1946, and I have...
PoliticsConcord Monitor

Robert Azzi: Insist on the right to criticize America

In 1964, Malcolm X, having rejected the Nation of Islam and embraced Sunni Islam, wrote a letter from Saudi Arabia, where he was performing the fifth pillar of Islam — the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca. “There were tens of thousands of pilgrims, from all over the world. They...
POTUSNewsweek

Candace Owens Slams Barack Obama, Says People Must Stop Listening to Elites

Candace Owens has slammed former president Barack Obama over his birthday celebrations, and urged Americans to stop listening to "elitist snobs" about measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The conservative political commentator railed against the former president's decision to host a party on Martha's Vineyard over the weekend to mark...
Politicsloc.gov

History in Our Backyards: Monuments and Memorials

This is a guest post by Bryn Walker, who was a Teaching with Primary Sources intern at the Library for the Spring 2021 term. She is currently a student at Emory University, studying history. She wrote another post for the Teaching with the Library of Congress blog, entitled “Teaching with Monuments and Memorials: Defining Monuments,” which can be found here.
JapanAnderson Herald Bulletin

Today in History: Aug. 8

Today is SUNDAY, AUG. 8, the 220th day of 2021. There are 145 days left in the year. On Aug. 8, 1974, President Richard Nixon, facing damaging new revelations in the Watergate scandal, announced he would resign the following day. 10 YEARS AGO. Eager to calm a nervous nation, President...
Religionfremontcountycrusader.com

Our Rights Come from GOD --- Don't Let Government Take Them Away

As Americans, we are 'endowed with certain inalienable rights' these rights come from our creator not from our atheist government. It is time that all Christian Americans stand up for “GOD;' time to remember what our creator said as well. “If you deny me, I will deny you.”. If you...
ReligionPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ruth Ann Dailey: Group identity might be hiding our flaws

The man was working up a lather, fuming about the “ungodly” people he’d recently had a conflict with. We were at summer Bible camp or some other true-believers-only setting — rather like today’s ideological and political “bubbles” and potentially just as toxic. The man narrated the back-and-forth of the conflict,...
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Marxist peril threatens America

To know and understand Karl Marx and Freidrich Engels and their infamous 1848 book “The Communist Manifesto,” is to appreciate the enormous evils inflicted on humanity by the likes of Stalin, etc. This destructive ideology has had a profound influence on our republic as well. Various efforts to expose and...
Societyaninjusticemag.com

Forms Don’t Lie, They Reflect Our Internalised Biases

Giving the mother the same legal standing in all documentation processes as the father is critical in our fight for equality. Well, it is also the logical thing to do. A British court is reported to have explicitly held in 1340 that, “when a woman took a husband, she lost every surname except ‘wife of’”.
ReligionLiterary Hub

The White Christian Nationalism Behind the Worst Terrorist Attack in American History

The city of God lay deep in the Ozark hills of northeastern Oklahoma, at the end of six miles of dirt road. Young men in thrown-together fatigues guarded the gates to the domed church of Elohim City. The church was the center of community life for the isolated settlement, host to charismatic morning prayers and evening assemblies. It flew Christian banners and Confederate flags. Many of Elohim City’s roughly one hundred residents were transients, who drove their mobile homes onto its four hundred acres for as long as they needed refuge from an iniquitous world. Polygamy was encouraged and patriarchy enforced. Non-domestic work for women was forbidden.
PoliticsWinston-Salem Journal

George Will: Meritocracy: one of America's basic premises

WASHINGTON — This cultural moment is defined by the peculiar idea that America has such a surplus of excellence, it can dispense with something that should be rejected as inequitable — rigorous competition to identify merit. Progressives are recoiling from the idea that propelled humanity’s ascent to modernity: the principle that people are individuals first and primarily, so individual rights should supplant rights attached to group membership.
U.S. Politicscitywatchla.com

Killer Disinformation: How Anti-Vaccine Propaganda Hijacked American Political Discourse

Biden lamented the proliferation of anti-vaxxer content, declaring: “They’re killing people. Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated, and that – and they’re killing people.” Biden elaborated upon his comment, spotlighting a “disinformation dozen” on social media, which recent research shows are responsible for two-thirds of the lies being disseminated about Covid-19 vaccines, and up to three-quarters of Facebook’s anti-vaccine content. This disinformation dozen includes entrepreneurs such as Ty and Charlene Bollinger and Joseph Mercola, anti-vaccine activists such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kevin Jenkins, and physicians such as Rashid Buttar, Christiane Northrup, and Sherri Tenpenny, among others.
U.S. Politicstelegraphherald.com

Page: Has America's right wing entered its 'hippie phase'? Ask the QAnon shaman

As radical supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, I was taken by an odd sense of deja vu turned on its head. I was reminded of the storming of the administration building at my university back in the late 1960s by some of my fellow students who were angry about ... well, just about everything. You name it, my generation was aggrieved about it.
SocietyTuscaloosa News

THE PORT RAIL: So, what is the critical race theory?

Over the past few weeks, we have taken a look at the origins of the critical race theory now so popular among some sectors of the American population, pundits, and politicians among them. Today let’s tackle the theory itself. We are taking a look at the theory largely because it...

